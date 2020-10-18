JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 585.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

