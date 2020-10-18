JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVRAZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. EVRAZ has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.