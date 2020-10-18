Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $190,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 311,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

SMB stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. VanEck Vectors ETF Trust – VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ETF Trust - VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.