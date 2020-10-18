K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.80.

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) stock opened at C$29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.73 and a 1 year high of C$46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.55. The stock has a market cap of $316.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.05%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

