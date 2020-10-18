K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.80.

Get K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.55. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million and a PE ratio of 62.70.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 251.05%.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.