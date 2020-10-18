K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.27.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.66. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$3,450,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$511,096.50. Following the sale, the director now owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at C($511,096.50). Insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547 over the last quarter.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

