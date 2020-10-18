K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.00

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.27.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.66. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.98.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$3,450,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,273,289.85. Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total transaction of C$2,188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

