Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.72.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.