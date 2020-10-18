Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.52.

Shares of KEL opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of $306.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.10 million. Analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 95,500 shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,036,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,452,330.50. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,266,000 shares of company stock worth $7,746,200.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

