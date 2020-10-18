Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.52.

KEL opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of $306.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 95,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,036,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,452,330.50. Insiders bought 5,266,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,200 over the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

