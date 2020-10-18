Ken Murphy Sells 38,829 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Ken Murphy sold 38,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £85,812.09 ($112,114.04).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 216.70 ($2.83) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.18. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35). The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 88.50%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.