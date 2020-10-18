Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 488,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 75,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.