KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of DEI opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 84,484 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 271.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.