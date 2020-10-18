KeyCorp Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

