Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.13.

TSE:KEY opened at C$21.00 on Wednesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.73. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.5770857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 145.56%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

