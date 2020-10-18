Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.13.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.73.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.5770857 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

