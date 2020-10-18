Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of KFRC opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $5,984,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 649.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

