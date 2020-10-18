Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 180.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,296,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after buying an additional 1,208,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 67,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

