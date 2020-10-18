Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.
K has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
Shares of K opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.27.
In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,615.89.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
