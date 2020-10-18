Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of K opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1260862 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

