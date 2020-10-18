Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.1260862 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

