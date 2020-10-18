Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Up 77.3% in September

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KONAQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. Kona Grill has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

