Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

NYSE:LH opened at $199.09 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

