Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ladder Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

LADR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

LADR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.26. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

