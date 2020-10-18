Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after acquiring an additional 902,781 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Lamb Weston by 40.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lamb Weston by 115.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,189,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,025,000 after acquiring an additional 638,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

