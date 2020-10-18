Lennox International (LII) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.90-8.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.90-8.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $288.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $291.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average is $236.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $478,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.58.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

