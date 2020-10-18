Leo Quinn Acquires 66 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn bought 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.82 ($195.74).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Leo Quinn bought 65 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.45 ($197.87).

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Leo Quinn bought 226,127 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £499,740.67 ($652,914.38).

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.88).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Balfour Beatty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 308.75 ($4.03).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.