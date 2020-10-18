Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Price Target Increased to C$0.90 by Analysts at Raymond James

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.83.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) stock opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.0206452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,441,441.30.

About Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

