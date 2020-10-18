Level01 (LVX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $356,113.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $356,113.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.04893911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,960,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

