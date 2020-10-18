Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $526,503.70 and $60,835.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00268770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.01393076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153749 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

