Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

