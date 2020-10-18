Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00268007 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094343 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035588 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.01397441 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000710 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00153622 BTC.
Loopring [NEO] Profile
Loopring [NEO] Token Trading
Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.