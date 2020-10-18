Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

