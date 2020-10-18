Loopring Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $196.70 million and $57.77 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.13 or 0.04862939 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,144,730,218 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.