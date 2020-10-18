LUKSO Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00005225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.04893911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

