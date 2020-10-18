Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce sales of $285.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $287.40 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $263.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $794.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

