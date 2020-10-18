Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.