Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Given New C$16.75 Price Target at Eight Capital

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUG. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

TSE:LUG opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -18.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.39. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

