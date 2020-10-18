Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) alerts:

LUG opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.39. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.49.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.