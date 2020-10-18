Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$16.75

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE:LUG opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.04. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

