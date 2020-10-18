Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.02.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5650515 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$783,020. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

