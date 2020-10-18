Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.02.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5650515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

