M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

WINK opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.84.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 2.87 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

