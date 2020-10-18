Manchester Financial Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

