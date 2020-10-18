Manchester Financial Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

