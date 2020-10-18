Marc Ducler Purchases 129,032 Shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) Stock

Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR) insider Marc Ducler bought 129,032 shares of Anglo Australian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.96 ($14,285.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.15.
About Anglo Australian Resources
