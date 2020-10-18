Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marine Products in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.22. Marine Products has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Marine Products by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marine Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

