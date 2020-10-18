MarineMax, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,073 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $32,243.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $142,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,019.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.