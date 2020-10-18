Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 148.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

