McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up about 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.