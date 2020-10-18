MEET.ONE Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $534,629.52 and $41,353.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00268770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.01393076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153749 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

