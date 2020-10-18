Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEGGF. Investec upgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of MEGGF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

